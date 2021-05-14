Great Give Day takes special meaning as Iowa nonprofits try to recover from pandemic’s impact

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - An online fundraiser aimed at supporting nonprofits across seven Iowa counties was back for its eighth year on Thursday.

Great Give Day is organized by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and helps nonprofits in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, and Jones counties.

Peter Supple, who organizes the fundraiser, said this year there is more need than ever as nonprofits continue to try to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there are 182 nonprofits participating, which Supple said is at least, 20 more than last year.

”When COVID hit, all nonprofits, I think a lot of them, used to have golf outings or breakfast fundraisers,” he said. “Those are all kind of on the sidelines this year, so they put all of their eggs on Great Gift Day.”

That is why Supple said it is now more important than ever for people to show up and chime in.

“Small businesses, nonprofits they keep small communities going, you probably know someone that works at that nonprofit,” he added. “They truly do make a difference.”

Hills and Dales is a Dubuque non-profit that supports children with disabilities. Like many other organizations, it has made major changes due to the pandemic, according to Marilyn Althoff, CEO of the organization.

”The impact to Hills & Dales has really been very broad, from the community services to our residential services here and, specifically at this center, we were in lockdown just like the nursing homes,” she explained.

Althoff said that is the reason why they are beyond thrilled to be taking part in this year’s Great Give Day. She said the money they receive will go towards buying more protective equipment.

”We are still under high-level scrutiny and infection control mandates,” she said. “So that supply needs to be continued and we are not quite sure when that is going to end.”

People interested in donating are encouraged to visit greatgiveday.org.

