Friends remember retired police officer, Marine veteran who died in motorcycle crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An eastern Iowa veterans group is remembering one of their members who died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening in Jones County.

64-year-old Charles Mincks was a retired lieutenant with the Cedar Rapids Police Department and a former Marine. Mincks was also part of the Teufelhund Veterans Group in Anamosa.

They’re a group that helps veterans adjust to civilian life, and do charity work with local agencies. Teufelhund says Mincks was a fun-loving, nice guy. His nickname was “Bulleit,” stemming from his love of “Bulleit” bourbon

Mincks was known for his ability to think outside of the box. He moved up fast to doing public relations for the nonprofit. He would reach out to several agencies across eastern Iowa to see what they needed and how Teufelhund could help them. That’s a legacy this group says will live on.

“We love ya, we’ll never forget you and everything you’ve done for us,” said member Bruce “Skipper” Barton. “We’re gonna keep pressing forward. He’s given us motivation, an interest and an excitement to continue to grow and go, and he’s super.”

Mincks died after a memorial motorcycle ride for Ron Jurgens, who also died in a motorcycle accident. The Jones County Sheriff says they are still waiting on an autopsy to determine what caused the crash.

In a statement, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said:

“Chuck Mincks was a retired Police Lieutenant for the Cedar Rapids Police Department. He served with professionalism and was well respected in the community. The Police Department Honor Guard will be paying their respects at memorial services. We extend our condolences to his family and thank him for his service as a law enforcement officer, military veteran, and volunteer with local organizations.”

