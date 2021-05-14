Advertisement

Emergency crews responding to grain elevator explosion in Greene County

Emergency crews are responding to an explosion at a grain elevator in Jefferson Friday morning.
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion at a grain elevator in Jefferson Friday morning.(KCCI)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emergency crews are responding to an explosion at a grain elevator in Jefferson Friday morning.

KCCI reports the explosion happened at Landus Cooperative at 1500 North Mulberry Street at around 8 a.m.

Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams told KCCI no injuries have been reported., but crews are still working to put out the fire inside the grain elevator.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
Reegan Lueken, left, fist bumps occupational therapist Danielle DeTour during a therapy session...
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl excited to go home after recovering from stroke
Motorcycle funeral procession escorts Cedar Rapids man to final resting place
Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place

Latest News

An Omaha family wants answers after they say their beloved family dog was mistakenly euthanized...
Omaha family says dog wrongly euthanized; humane society blames miscommunication
Police: Woman fleeing Des Moines officer causes fatal crash
Cedar Rapids to begin grinding right-of-way stumps left by derecho
Court documents say a Ryan woman convicted in the murder of her husband 10 years ago is now...
Sentencing for Ryan, Iowa woman convicted in murder of husband set for June