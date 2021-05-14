Emergency crews responding to grain elevator explosion in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Emergency crews are responding to an explosion at a grain elevator in Jefferson Friday morning.

KCCI reports the explosion happened at Landus Cooperative at 1500 North Mulberry Street at around 8 a.m.

Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams told KCCI no injuries have been reported., but crews are still working to put out the fire inside the grain elevator.

Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.