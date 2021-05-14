Dubuque man to serve 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 30 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.
Officials said 61-year-old Larry Doane received the sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child.
A 4th count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of 2nd degree sexual abuse were both dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Court records show Doane began abusing a girl younger than 12.
