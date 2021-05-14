Dubuque man to serve 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 30 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Officials said 61-year-old Larry Doane received the sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child.

A 4th count of lascivious acts with a child and one count of 2nd degree sexual abuse were both dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Court records show Doane began abusing a girl younger than 12.

