Crews battle Cedar Rapids house fire on southeast side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews are battling a house fire on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on Friday afternoon.

KCRG-TV9′s Beth Malicki was on the scene of the fire, near 23rd Street SE and Mount Vernon Road.

A resident at the home that spoke to TV9 said the building is a side-by-side duplex that houses two families and that everyone inside the duplex made it out safely.

The resident said they did not believe they would be able to return to the building after the fire.

Authorities have closed both sides of Mount Vernon Road near the fire. A detour is currently in place.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.