COVID-19 or seasonal allergies?

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many people struggle with allergies this time of year, so how do you know if you’re dealing with seasonal allergies or have COVID-19?

Many symptoms for COVID-19 are very similar to allergies, which is why it’s so hard to tell the difference. If you’re vaccinated you may assume your symptoms are only allergies, but the vaccines are not 100% effective. That’s why even though it’s highly unlikely you’ll get COVID if you’re fully vaccinated, you can’t completely rule it out.

We talked with Dr. Katie Imborek at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics about how people can tell the difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies.

Dr. Imborek pointed to some symptoms that are less likely to be seasonal allergies. Those examples would be loss of taste and smell, a fever, or chills.

Meanwhile, watery and itchy eyes are not often COVID-19 symptoms. However, Dr. Imborek says there is a lot of gray area in between all of this.

“There is a lot in the middle that you may think are just your regular typical, mild allergy symptoms or more moderate allergy symptoms like sore throat or a runny nose, or a stuffy nose. Any of those things can be COVID,” she said.

Dr. Imborek explained that it’s always best to be cautious with any of the symptoms by getting a COVID-19 test regardless of whether you’re vaccinated.

