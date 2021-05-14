Advertisement

Close finishes were a common theme at state qualifying meet at Iowa City West

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Close finishes were a common theme on Thursday night at Iowa City West High School’s state qualifying track & field meet. Two of the longest events in the entire meet came down to exciting sprint-finishes.

The Prairie Hawks won the team titles on the boys’ side with 133 points. On the girls side, Prairie and Liberty finished in a tie for first place.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on...
Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says missing woman located
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end

Latest News

West High shows dominance at 2A state qualifier
West High tennis shows their dominance at district meet
Iowa City West shows dominance at district tennis meet
Solon takes home girls title at state qualifying meet
Solon takes home girls & boys team-titles at 3A state qualifying meet
State qualifying track and field, 3A and 4A