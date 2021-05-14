Advertisement

Cedar Rapids to begin grinding right-of-way stumps left by derecho

Residents asked to remove planters, rocks, bricks to allow workers to access stumps
(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is set to begin grinding right-of-way stumps on May 17.

The city is requesting residents remove rocks, bricks, stone planters, or any ornamental plantings from around the stumps to allow workers access to the stumps.

Paint markings and flags will be placed to indicate that crews will be arriving within two weeks to grind the stumps.

Officials said the stumps will be ground out about 8 inches below grade, waste material will be removed and the area will be restored with topsoil and seed. The process may take a few days to complete, or may be completed all at once depending on staffing and weather conditions.

City contractors will remove root balls or uprooted stumps during curbside collection.

The city said it expects this process to take two summers or longer to complete due to the high number of stumps left by the derecho.

