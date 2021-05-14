Cedar Rapids schools to offer Pfizer vaccine to all high school students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all current high school students starting Friday.

This comes after the CDC approved its use for children 12 years and older.

The district announced the vaccinations will take place at the following times and locations:

Washington High School: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Kennedy High School: 9:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Metro High School and Jefferson High School: noon to 1:30 p.m.

The district said students will need to have written permission from a parent.

Students who received the first dose will receive their second dose on June 4.

For more information, click here.

