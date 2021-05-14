Advertisement

Cedar Rapids mayor modifies mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)
(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart on Friday modified the city’s mask mandate to allow residents and visitors who are fully vaccinated to resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.

It comes after the CDC issued updated guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The modified mandate from Mayor Hart includes exceptions for any location where masks and distancing are required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, or rules or regulations.

That includes local businesses and workplaces. Local businesses are able to require masks if they choose and patrons should abide by their requirements.

However, Cedar Rapids Transit and the Cedar Rapids Public Library will continue to require masks and distancing at this time.

See the full mask proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired Cedar Rapids police lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash in Jones County
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
Girl died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Iowa hog plant
Man injured in roller accident in Benton County
Reegan Lueken, left, fist bumps occupational therapist Danielle DeTour during a therapy session...
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl excited to go home after recovering from stroke

Latest News

Waterloo to follow CDC guidance for mask usage
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Mixing COVID vaccines tied to side effects
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids offering COVID-19 vaccines to kids age 12-15, has clinics planned for next week
Disney CEO Bob Chapek hinted that there could be a change to the mandatory mask requirement at...
Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised