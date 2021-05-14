Cedar Rapids mayor modifies mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart on Friday modified the city’s mask mandate to allow residents and visitors who are fully vaccinated to resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing.

It comes after the CDC issued updated guidance allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The modified mandate from Mayor Hart includes exceptions for any location where masks and distancing are required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, or rules or regulations.

That includes local businesses and workplaces. Local businesses are able to require masks if they choose and patrons should abide by their requirements.

However, Cedar Rapids Transit and the Cedar Rapids Public Library will continue to require masks and distancing at this time.

See the full mask proclamation here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.