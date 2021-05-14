Advertisement

Art exhibit brings attention to Iowa’s ever changing landscape

Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - Creators of an Iowa art exhibit hope to bring attention to the environment.

Over the past 30-years, John Preston watched as he says the landscape around him changed, and he documented it through his paintings.

Preston’s art is featured at the Brunnier Art Museum at Iowa State University.

It’s called ‘Compelling Ground: Landscapes, Environments, and Peoples of Iowa.’

Museum curator Adrienne Gennett says she designed the exhibit to help capture how Iowa’s landscape is changing.

She hopes the exhibit will drive more conversation about the environment.

“I wanted to really talk about what that means for Iowa, and how the arts can open up conversations and have discourse about these, these issues that Iowa faces today and will continue to face if we don’t start to talk about them a little bit,” Gennett said. “There’s a lot of conversation about the change, but also what’s going to happen in the future.”

The exhibit runs now through July 23rd at Iowa State University.

