Anamosa Correctional Officer planning to run across Iowa for killed co-workers

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Maquoketa River in Manchester is a popular running spot for one worker at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. But in a few weeks, Ryan Miller will measure his run with two other rivers: running from one end of Iowa to the other.

Miller, who is a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, said he’s running in honor of the two staff members killed on the job back in March. He also plans to raise money for the family of Robert McFarland.

McFarland was one of the two people investigators said died inside the prison in March after two inmates tried to escape. Investigators say Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher killed Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland. They are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Miller plans on starting his run across Iowa on June 4th in Sioux City and finishing on June 12th in Dubuque. He plans to pass through 40 different towns during his run including: Sioux City, Bronson, Anthon, Ida Grove, Arthur, Odabolt, Lake View, Ulmer, Auburn, Lake City, Lohrville, Farnhamville, Gowrie, Dayton, Stratford, Stanhope, Jewell, Ellsworth, Radcliffe, Hubbard, Eldora, Grundy Center, Zaneta, Hudson, Waterloo, Washburn, Gilbertville, Raymond, Jesup, Independence, Winthrop, Masonville, Manchester, Earlville, Dyersville, Farley, Epworth, Peosta, Asbury, and Dubuque.

He’s also running to bring attention to a fundraiser for the family of Robert McFarland. Miller said he hopes the fundraiser raises enough money to send the family on a vacation.

He said McFarland trained him when he first started at Anamosa and he deeply cared about his co-workers and the inmates.

“He was an awesome dude,” Miller said. “Very positive, very good at his job, knew all the policies, procedures, very helpful. He’s a person, that if you had a question, he would take the time to show you to do it the right way.”

