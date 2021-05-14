Advertisement

After challenging year, catering and event venues look forward to a busy summer

By Becky Phelps
May. 14, 2021
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dostal Catering in Cedar Rapids is hard at work preparing for a busy summer, after being hit hard by the pandemic last year.

“Unfortunately, we had no business for four months, and I was the only one here,” owner Jeff Mumm said. “Trying to answer the phones when they would ring, seeing the books and didn’t know where our next dollar was going to come from.”

Mumm said Dostal Catering usually serves 65,000 people a year. Last year, it only served 20,000.

But now, the phones are ringing as demand for events and catering services are rising.

“Last couple weeks, corporate is starting to call us back, Celebration of Life is calling us for funerals, and then the wedding season is really starting to pop for us,” Mumm said. “This weekend we have three weddings.”

Venues like Eastbank in downtown Cedar Rapids are also seeing business come back strong, with calendars that went from nearly blank to close to being fully booked through the rest of the year with weddings and corporate events.

“It feels great,” Event Director Ellie Carver said. “We’re staffing everyone, we’re getting ready, we’re ready to host events again. As we’ve kind of had this downtime, we’ve revamped a couple things and just tried to keep the space looking great.”

