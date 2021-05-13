Advertisement

University of Dubuque to dedicate new custom-crafted pipe organ this weekend

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque will celebrate a concert this Saturday where it will dedicate its new custom-crafted pipe-organ.

Charles Barland, who works at the university as a music professor, said the pipe-organ was designed for teaching, solo recitals, and performances with other musical ensembles.

“We already have some students playing this organ, and they are really having a marvelous time learning the art of playing the organ on a great instrument like this,” he said.

The organ was built and installed by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City in Calhoun County. It is the company’s 97th organ and also the largest pipe-organ built by the firm. It weighs 21 tons and it has more than 3,000 pipes ranging from 32 feet in length to half the size of a pencil.

Barland mentioned it has also caught the attention of students looking to enroll at the University of Dubuque in the fall.

“We have students who have been visiting and are interested in coming here for studies, so it has really been an attracting thing for folks who are interested in organ and its music,” he added.

The organ will also accompany campus events including worship, convocations, and choir performances. Barland said they are hoping to bring more artistic events to campus in the fall. Most of those were cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits programs
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
The Mobile ID is expected to launch later this year in Iowa.
Iowa expected to launch digital driver’s license by end of year

Latest News

Reegan Lueken
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl recovering from stroke
UI Mobile Clinic working hard to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities
UI Mobile Clinic working hard to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities
Motorcycle funeral procession escorts Cedar Rapids man to final resting place
Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place
CDC loosens guidelines on nursing facilities
CDC loosens guidelines on nursing facilities
(file graphic)
HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant