University of Dubuque to dedicate new custom-crafted pipe organ this weekend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Dubuque will celebrate a concert this Saturday where it will dedicate its new custom-crafted pipe-organ.

Charles Barland, who works at the university as a music professor, said the pipe-organ was designed for teaching, solo recitals, and performances with other musical ensembles.

“We already have some students playing this organ, and they are really having a marvelous time learning the art of playing the organ on a great instrument like this,” he said.

The organ was built and installed by Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City in Calhoun County. It is the company’s 97th organ and also the largest pipe-organ built by the firm. It weighs 21 tons and it has more than 3,000 pipes ranging from 32 feet in length to half the size of a pencil.

Barland mentioned it has also caught the attention of students looking to enroll at the University of Dubuque in the fall.

“We have students who have been visiting and are interested in coming here for studies, so it has really been an attracting thing for folks who are interested in organ and its music,” he added.

The organ will also accompany campus events including worship, convocations, and choir performances. Barland said they are hoping to bring more artistic events to campus in the fall. Most of those were cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

