Super Bowl cardboard-cutout leads to cross-country friendship for Iowa man

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cardboard-cutout at the Super Bowl earlier this year helped create a cross-country friendship.

This year’s Super Bowl happened in front of thousands of fans and many cardboard cutouts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan LJ Govoni attended in person. He sat next to the cutout of a Kansas City Chiefs fan he jokingly named “Frank.”

Govoni posted the selfie with “Frank” online. That turned into a social media hunt that ended up connected Govoni with the real-life ‘Frank.’

He found out his cardboard cutout friend is actually Clayton Whipple from Newton, Iowa.

Govoni offered Whipple’s family a free trip to Florida.

The Whipple’s accepted, and were greeted with a welcome party cardboard cutouts.

Cardboard cutouts (KCCI)

The men say their friendship is here to stay.

“Great place to visit, we’re going to go back many times I think,” Clayton Whipple said. “They had a blast in Florida and for them, it was very special for many reasons.”

They’re planning on future visits.

Whipple said he looks forward to inviting Govoni’s family to Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.