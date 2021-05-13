Advertisement

Super Bowl cardboard-cutout leads to cross-country friendship for Iowa man

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cardboard-cutout at the Super Bowl earlier this year helped create a cross-country friendship.

This year’s Super Bowl happened in front of thousands of fans and many cardboard cutouts.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan LJ Govoni attended in person. He sat next to the cutout of a Kansas City Chiefs fan he jokingly named “Frank.”

Govoni posted the selfie with “Frank” online. That turned into a social media hunt that ended up connected Govoni with the real-life ‘Frank.’

He found out his cardboard cutout friend is actually Clayton Whipple from Newton, Iowa.

Govoni offered Whipple’s family a free trip to Florida.

The Whipple’s accepted, and were greeted with a welcome party cardboard cutouts.

Cardboard cutouts
Cardboard cutouts(KCCI)

The men say their friendship is here to stay.

“Great place to visit, we’re going to go back many times I think,” Clayton Whipple said. “They had a blast in Florida and for them, it was very special for many reasons.”

They’re planning on future visits.

Whipple said he looks forward to inviting Govoni’s family to Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on...
Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says missing woman located
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Experts say Iowa facing shortage in labor supply
Experts say Iowa is facing shortage in labor supply due to multiple factors
Local expert: ‘unlikely an extra $300 a week is keeping people from wanting to work’

Latest News

An Iowa City man has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder,...
Iowa City man charged with attempted murder after firing gunshots at another man
Raycom Media/file
Palo woman suffers minor injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning
Two cardboard-cutouts helped make a cross-country friendship.
Super Bowl cardboard-cutouts leads to cross-country friendship for Iowa man
An investigation is underway after 'The Animal Rescue League of Iowa' rescued a puppy named...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues puppy with collar embedded in neck