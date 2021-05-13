Scott County Auditor to be investigated over payments to election workers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Office of the Auditor of the State announced on Thursday it will investigate the Scott County Auditor over potential overpayments to election workers.

The State Auditor’s Office said the potential overpayments approved by Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz may be a misuse of Help America Vote Act funds made available through the Iowa Secretary of State Office.

Once the audit is complete, the State Auditor’s Office will issue a report.

