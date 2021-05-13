Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area.

WHO-TV reports the proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High School football and soccer teams, and plans include a state-of-the-art locker room, rooftop plaza and a pedestrian underpass entrance.

It would join other facilities, such a 6,000-seat, nearly $9 million stadium building in Johnston in 2017 and a just-built stadium complex at Waukee Northwest High School that includes two tennis courts, two baseball and two softball fields for a $22 million total.

Last night the City of Pleasant Hill, Iowa City Council approved the new SEP multipurpose stadium site plans! ... Posted by Southeast Polk Community School District on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

