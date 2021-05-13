Palo woman suffers minor injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Palo woman is recovering after being hit by a car Thursday morning.

In a news release, officials said it happened at the intersection of Gibney Road and Clinton Road south of Palo just before 7 a.m.

Law enforcement cited 32-year-old Jeffrey Martin, of Palo, for failing to stop at the stop sign after he struck 65-year-old Mary Young. She was walking north on Gibney Road at the time.

Young was taken to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries.

