One dead after motorcycle crash in Jones County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 64-year-old motorcycle driver died on Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a ditch south of Cascade in Jones County.

Officials said the crash happened at around 3:39 p.m. when the driver was heading southbound on Highway 136. The vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch near 190th Street.

Officials have not released the name of the driver, and have not determined the reason the vehicle left the roadway.

