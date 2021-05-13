Advertisement

Nice weather keeps rolling, mid-60s this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice spring day with highs well into the 60s. Some scattered clouds will probably develop overhead this afternoon, but no rain is expected from them. The wind will remain gentle from the south around 5-15 mph this afternoon. Looking ahead, a weak front is still set to arrive tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. This system only poses a small risk of measurable rainfall here with less than a tenth of an inch suggested at this point. Going into the weekend, that same front will be around, so we can’t discount a few isolated showers or thunderstorms each day. We’ll continue to emphasize there will be many dry hours in there and for some areas, this may be an entirely dry weekend given the isolated nature of the rain. Next week, plan on highs consistently in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

