Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcycle community honored one of its members who recently died in a motorcycle crash on May 4th.

A procession leading the casket of Ronald Jurgen, 55, started in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

The procession traveled along Highway 30 and Highway 131 and ended in Worthington, where Jurgen will be buried.

Jurgens graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth in 1983 and had two children: Carlie and Abe.

He owned Auto Glass Solutions in Cedar Rapids for nearly 20 years.

Friends say they will remember him as the founder of the Romper Room Ride, which started in 1990.

