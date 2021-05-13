Advertisement

Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army

Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on May 12 at their Marion home.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion couple has been arrested after allegedly stealing about $26,600 from the Salvation Army.

Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan were arrested just after 10:30 p.m. on May 12 at their Marion home.

Matthew Cronan is accused of taking about $26,600 worth of gift cards from the safe at the Salvation Army, located at 1000 C Avenue NW, while he was working as a seasonal employee.

Officials said he used the gift cards to buy items from several Walmart locations between November 20, 2020, and March 9, 2021.

Jennifer Cronan is accused of being complicit in using the gift cards despite knowing they had been acquired illegally.

Some items bought with the stolen gift cards were recovered at their home.

