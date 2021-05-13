Advertisement

Man injured in roller accident in Benton County

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GARRISON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was injured after being caught in a roller at a quarry in Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:21 A.M. that an employee at Wendling Quarries, located at 1851 61st Street in Garrison, was caught in a roller.

Officials say the 24-year-old man was freed by co-workers and transported to Virginia Gay Hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was later transferred to another facility.

The Garrison Fire Department, Garrison First Responders, North Benton Ambulance and Benton County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the incident.

