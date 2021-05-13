Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 305 more cases Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 305 more cases of COVID-19, and five additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 368,773 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,994 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,216,277 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,538,058 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 162 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 42 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,274 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,736,036 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 13.4 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

We want to know if you would let your child get the COVID-19 vaccine. Let us know at: questions@kcrg.com See the full story here: https://bit.ly/3uM83Ue Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Thursday, May 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.