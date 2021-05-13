Advertisement

Iowa Department of Public Health urging families to vaccinate children ages 12 through 15

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging families to vaccinate children ages 12 through 15 against COVID-19.

The recommendation comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDCD) both endorsed the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in those included in that age group.

“We want to emphasize the importance of this vaccine as a tool to keep Iowa kids healthy and encourage families to have a conversation with their children and healthcare provider,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, in a statement. “Making a plan to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible helps to ensure that Iowa kids in this age group can safely enjoy their normal summer activities and there’s no interference with other immunizations they may be scheduled to receive.”

Families are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, local public health department, or pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

Online resources including VaccinateIowa.gov and https://www.vaccines.gov/ are equipped with provider locator tools so that families can connect to COVID vaccine providers.

The IDPH estimates that there are approximately 167,000 Iowans in this age group.

Hy-Vee recently announced children ages 12-15 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, free of charge, with the consent of a parent or guardian.

