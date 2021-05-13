Iowa City man charged with attempted murder after firing gunshots at another man

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after firing multiple gunshots at someone on Wednesday afternoon.

In a criminal complaint, officials said the incident happened just after noon at 1100 Hollywood Boulevard in Iowa City.

Witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as 55-year-old Antonio Jackson, exit the front door of his home and chase after a man who had been standing in the middle of the street.

Officials said Jackson fired seven gunshots at the man, who was seen running away.

Jackson reportedly later told officers, “I took things to the extreme.”

Officers found shell casings in front of Jackson’s home. Inside Jackson’s home, officers said they found a total of about 25 grams of marijuana, wrapped in separate bags containing 2 grams each, along with a digital scale and additional baggies.

Officials said Jackson is a domestic assault abuser and has several felony convictions. He is not allowed to possess any firearms.

Jackson’s landlord later told police that Jackson had called and stated he was going to shoot the victim over a dispute.

Officials did not report any injuries or property damage as a result of this incident.

Jackson faces three separate weapons-related charges along with attempted murder and a controlled substance violation.

