Hy-Vee pharmacies begin offering free COVID vaccines to 12-to-15-year-olds

(file photo)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee pharmacies are now offering free COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12 to 15.

The pharmacies are offering the Pfizer vaccine, free of charge, to kids in that age group.

Minors must have parental or guardian consent in order to receive the vaccine. Hy-Vee is also asking parents and guardians to accompany their children when they receive their first and second shots.

Hy-Vee is administering shots to walk-ins or those who schedule appointments in advance.

For those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance, they can visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, select “Find Appointments” and complete the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage.

Hy-Vee has been offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 16 and older for several weeks now.

The move comes following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

