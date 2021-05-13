Advertisement

HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant

(file graphic)
(file graphic)(Photo: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa (AP) - A hazardous materials team has rescued a worker who was overcome by fumes Wednesday inside a suburban Des Moines food packaging manufacturing plant.

Television station KCCI reports that the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at Amcor in Saylor Township. That’s when Polk County first responders were sent to the plant and found the 40-year-old man unconscious in a pit.

Authorities say the man was pulled from the pit and given medical aid and was breathing.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of Aurora Avenue near the plant as emergency workers sought to determine what the fumes were and where they were coming from.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits programs
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
The Mobile ID is expected to launch later this year in Iowa.
Iowa expected to launch digital driver’s license by end of year

Latest News

Reegan Lueken
13-year-old Cedar Rapids girl recovering from stroke
UI Mobile Clinic working hard to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities
UI Mobile Clinic working hard to get COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities
Motorcycle funeral procession escorts Cedar Rapids man to final resting place
Motorcycle community honors Cedar Rapids man with a procession to his final resting place
CDC loosens guidelines on nursing facilities
CDC loosens guidelines on nursing facilities