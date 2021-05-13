Former Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns dead at 94

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jerry Burns, the former head football coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Vikings, has died. He was 94.

In a news release, the University of Iowa said Burns, a native of Detroit, served as Iowa’s head football coach from 1961-65. He was a part of three Big Ten Conference championship teams and two Rose Bowl victories as a member of the team’s coaching staff.

Burns had a 16-27-2 record as the head coach of the Hawkeyes.

Burns went on to serve as the defensive backs coach with the Green Bay Packers for two seasons, before spending 24 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He was the head coach of the Vikings for six of those years, from 1986-91.

Burns’ 18 seasons as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator is the longest tenure in NFL history for an offensive coordinator with any one team.

As head coach of the Vikings, his 52-43 record puts him at fourth in team history for most wins.

He retired after the 1991 season.

