Edgewood meat locker begins expansion projects

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A well-known meat locker in Edgewood is officially moving forward with expansion projects.

Staff at the Edgewood Locker gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the new 19,000 square-foot facility.

“Today is just really exciting for us,” said Luke Kerns, one of the co-owners of the meat locker.

Kerns added they have seen a considerable uptick in demand since the pandemic began. In fact, he said they are booked out on beef processing all the way through 2022, which is why they urgently need the new space.

“We desperately need that room to do what we are already doing, give our people more space to just work and operate more efficiently,” he said.

Kern said the new addition will allow them to grow their wholesale business.

“That will allow us to sell into more grocery stores, more convenient stores, bigger markets in the area, like Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, Quad Cities and even across state lines,” he explained.

The project would also set them up for future expansions.

“We are looking in the next few years, if everything goes well, to add on to our retail area after this is done and also potentially to grow our cooler space where we hang custom processing carcasses so we can serve more customers and families,” he added.

Edgewood Locker will invest approximately $8.6 million in this project. Kerns says it will take around a year before the building is ready and, with the expansion, he hopes to add close to 20 new full-time jobs. That is something worthy of celebration in a town as small as Edgewood.

”In a town of 800 people, you know, everybody is excited for us,” he said. “We had the opportunity to add employment, bring more people to Edgewood to not only come here to pick up their costume processing meat or to buy retail meat, but come to town and they are able to eat at the restaurant in town, shop at the other businesses in town.”

