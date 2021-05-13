Dubuque city buildings to reopen to the public on May 17th

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque will reopen city buildings to the public on Monday, May 17th.

After being closed due to the COVID pandemic, Dubuque City Hall, the City Hall Annex and all other City facilities will reopen to public access.

Face covering will still be required to enter the buildings and social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place.

Residents wishing to conduct in-person business are encouraged to check for hours of operations and in-person services being provided by the department they wish to visit.

While appointments are not required, they are encouraged to make sure the staff that residents need to see are available and that appropriate social distancing can be practiced.

For a list of departments’ contact information, please visit www.cityofdubuque.org/departments or call 563-589-4100.

Current hours of operations for City departments and facilities are as follows:

Utility Billing: 7:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., Monday – Thursday; 7:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M., Friday

Human Resources: In-person business will be conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 563-589-4125.

All other City Hall departments: 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., Monday – Friday

City Hall Annex: 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., Monday – Friday

Intermodal Center: 7:30 A.M.-4:30 P.M., Monday – Friday

Municipal Services Center: 7:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M., Monday – Friday

Leisure Services: 9:00 A.M-6:00 P.M., Monday – Friday

Housing & Community Development in the Historic Federal Building 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., Monday – Wednesday, & Friday; 9:15 A.M.-5:00 P.M., Thursday

Human Rights in the Ruby Sutton Building: In-person business will be conducted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 563-589-4190.

Residents are still encouraged to conduct business online or over the phone and are asked to contact individual departments directly to do so.

For more information on current City operations, visit www.cityofdubuque.org.

