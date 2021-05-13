Des Moines man arrested after puppy found with collar embedded in her neck

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.

Officials said Jeremy Bronigan faces one count of animal neglect.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued the puppy, named Junie, in Des Moines.

ARL said Bronigan never adjusted Junie’s collar as she grew, causing the collar to go deeper and deeper into her neck causing a severe infection and pain.

After cutting off her collar, they found a wound at Junie’s throat 1-and-a-half-inches deep, less than half an inch from her jugular vein.

The ARL says Junie will likely need surgery and has a long road of recovery ahead.

Bronigan is in the Polk County Jail with a $300 bond.

A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her. (Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her. (Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.