Advertisement

Des Moines man arrested after puppy found with collar embedded in her neck

Officials said Jeremy Bronigan faces one count of animal neglect.
Officials said Jeremy Bronigan faces one count of animal neglect.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.

Officials said Jeremy Bronigan faces one count of animal neglect.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued the puppy, named Junie, in Des Moines.

ARL said Bronigan never adjusted Junie’s collar as she grew, causing the collar to go deeper and deeper into her neck causing a severe infection and pain.

After cutting off her collar, they found a wound at Junie’s throat 1-and-a-half-inches deep, less than half an inch from her jugular vein.

The ARL says Junie will likely need surgery and has a long road of recovery ahead.

Bronigan is in the Polk County Jail with a $300 bond.

A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found...
A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found...
A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged Thursday in the case of a puppy that was found to have had a collar embedded in her neck, nearly killing her.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on...
Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says missing woman located
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Experts say Iowa facing shortage in labor supply
Experts say Iowa is facing shortage in labor supply due to multiple factors
Local expert: ‘unlikely an extra $300 a week is keeping people from wanting to work’

Latest News

Officials said 46-year-old Jennifer Cronan (left) and 50-year-old Matthew Cronan (right) were...
Marion couple arrested, accused of stealing $26,000 from Salvation Army
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott County Auditor to be investigated over payments to election workers
COVID-19 Vaccine
Iowa reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 305 more cases Thursday
The proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High...
Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro