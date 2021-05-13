Advertisement

CVS opens COVID-19 vaccines to kids 12-15 starting Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CVS is opening vaccine appointments for children 12-15 starting Thursday at more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., including 24 stores across Iowa.

Parent or legal consent is required, and an adult must accompany the vaccine patient.

Patients can schedule an appointment at cvs.com to ensure availability, but walk-ins are also accepted.

  • Altoona
  • Ames
  • Ankeny
  • Bettendorf
  • Cedar Falls
  • Cedar Rapids
  • Coralville
  • Council Bluffs
  • Davenport
  • Des Moines
  • Dubuque
  • Fort Dodge
  • Iowa City
  • Marion
  • Mason City
  • Sioux City
  • Urbandale
  • Waterloo
  • West Des Moines

