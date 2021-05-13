CVS opens COVID-19 vaccines to kids 12-15 starting Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CVS is opening vaccine appointments for children 12-15 starting Thursday at more than 5,600 locations across the U.S., including 24 stores across Iowa.

Parent or legal consent is required, and an adult must accompany the vaccine patient.

Patients can schedule an appointment at cvs.com to ensure availability, but walk-ins are also accepted.

Altoona

Ames

Ankeny

Bettendorf

Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids

Coralville

Council Bluffs

Davenport

Des Moines

Dubuque

Fort Dodge

Iowa City

Marion

Mason City

Sioux City

Urbandale

Waterloo

West Des Moines

