Charge dropped against Iowa officer accused of abusing power

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped a misconduct charge against a Des Moines police officer accused of interfering with an investigation involving his girlfriend.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says new evidence shows that Rodney Briggs did not commit non-felonious misconduct in office.

A Des Moines police spokesman says Briggs, who had been on administrative leave since February, will be returned to his regular assignment.

A criminal complaint alleged that Briggs used his police officer identification to try to obtain video from a school district of an incident involving his girlfriend that police in the Des Moines suburb of Altoona were investigating.

But new testimony showed that he was simply making an open records request as a private citizen.

