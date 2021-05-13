Advertisement

CDC loosens guidelines on nursing facilities

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Shaved ice and social time were on the menu for the residents of Living Center West in Cedar Rapids.

This was the first time residents could eat together in the dining area, and vaccinated family members could visit with loved ones without a mask.

“It makes me happy to see her,” said Joann Sebetka of Cedar Rapids. “She was getting lonely. I was only able to see her for 20-minutes at a time, and that 20-minutes went by too fast.”

Sebetka’s mother, Evelyn Peska, lives with Alzheimer’s and lived at Living Center West. She didn’t always understand the changes the pandemic brought. The isolation took a toll.

“I came to visit once, and she didn’t remember my name,” she said. “It was super hard. I never thought I would have seen the day when my mother didn’t remember me.”

The CDC updated guidance to allow for events like this to happen. People who were vaccinated would once again meet in person without a mask. People who didn’t get the vaccine still had to wear a mask and social distance. Some members cried as they saw loved ones for the first time.

Alexis Benion, the Director of Nursing, said the rising community vaccination numbers were why events like this could happen. However, for a full rollback on mitigation measures, more people need to roll up their sleeves.

“This is important for our residents,” said Benion. “People should talk to their loved ones who did the vaccine.”

To allow for more moments like these between a mother and a daughter.

“I enjoy any little bit of time I have with her,” said Sebetka.

