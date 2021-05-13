Advertisement

Cat dies in Cedar Rapids house fire

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities say a cat died in a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Wednesday.

At 2:38 P.M., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 500 7th Avenue SW for a report of smoke coming from a residential home.

When crews arrived, they discovered smoke coming from the front door and a fire located in the kitchen.

No occupants were inside, but a pet cat was removed from the house. EMS and fire crews attempted to resuscitate the cat but were unsuccessful. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the house has fire and water damage to the kitchen area and major smoke damage throughout the entire home.

The home’s occupants are currently displaced.

The fire is still under investigation.

