Another nice afternoon, showers possible tomorrow

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another really nice afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. Winds will also be on the lighter side from the southwest between 5-15mph.

We will stay dry and quiet as temperatures fall to the 40s overnight.

A system brings the chance of isolated showers tomorrow and rainfall amounts look to be minor, around a tenth of an inch or less. We will keep isolated showers through the weekend, but there will be plenty of dry time as well. Some areas may stay dry the entire weekend, so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Not as cool tonight