Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues puppy with collar embedded in neck

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway after ‘The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’ rescued a puppy named Junie in Des Moines who they say nearly died from her collar.

The ARL responded to a call about a puppy with a collar embedded to her neck, because her owner never adjusted her collar as she grew.

This caused it to go deeper and deeper into her neck causing a severe infection and pain.

After cutting off her collar, they found a wound at Junie’s throat 1-and-a-half-inches deep, less than half an inch from her jugular vein.

The ARL says Junie will likely need surgery and has a long road of recovery ahead.

An investigation into possible criminal charges is underway.

