Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues puppy with collar embedded in neck
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway after ‘The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’ rescued a puppy named Junie in Des Moines who they say nearly died from her collar.
The ARL responded to a call about a puppy with a collar embedded to her neck, because her owner never adjusted her collar as she grew.
This caused it to go deeper and deeper into her neck causing a severe infection and pain.
After cutting off her collar, they found a wound at Junie’s throat 1-and-a-half-inches deep, less than half an inch from her jugular vein.
The ARL says Junie will likely need surgery and has a long road of recovery ahead.
An investigation into possible criminal charges is underway.
