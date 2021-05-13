Advertisement

Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues puppy with collar embedded in neck

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - An investigation is underway after ‘The Animal Rescue League of Iowa’ rescued a puppy named Junie in Des Moines who they say nearly died from her collar.

The ARL responded to a call about a puppy with a collar embedded to her neck, because her owner never adjusted her collar as she grew.

This caused it to go deeper and deeper into her neck causing a severe infection and pain.

After cutting off her collar, they found a wound at Junie’s throat 1-and-a-half-inches deep, less than half an inch from her jugular vein.

The ARL says Junie will likely need surgery and has a long road of recovery ahead.

An investigation into possible criminal charges is underway.

HELP NEEDED: When an ARL Animal Services Officer responded to a call about a puppy in distress, she came upon a dire...

Posted by Animal Rescue League of Iowa on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on...
Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office says missing woman located
A crash in Oelwein.
Officials identify woman killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Experts say Iowa facing shortage in labor supply
Experts say Iowa is facing shortage in labor supply due to multiple factors
Local expert: ‘unlikely an extra $300 a week is keeping people from wanting to work’

Latest News

Two cardboard-cutouts helped make a cross-country friendship.
Super Bowl cardboard-cutouts leads to cross-country friendship for Iowa man
The Iowa Department of Human Services and Department of Education will distribute food...
Iowa to distribute food assistance benefits to kids who qualify
The man wanted in connection with the Times Square shooting that left three people hurt,...
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
The shooting happened after police found the man who stabbed two women inside a Cedar Rapids...
Iowa DCI determines police officer who shot Arnell States was justified