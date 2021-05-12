Advertisement

Texas Border Patrol agents see increase in teens recruited for human smuggling over social media

While the reward for the job may be big, the price they will have to pay for it if they’re caught is much bigger.
By Barbara Campos
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents in Texas say they’re seeing an increase in juveniles being arrested for transporting undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol agents say criminal organizations are aware that teenagers are easier to recruit as they are more easily influenced through social media.

All it takes is one post.

“I think the story that they’re sold is that they’re helping people, which is what makes them want to do it,” said Deputy Chief Carl Landrum.

Just as companies rely on social media as a tool for business, so do cartels, and their target is teens.

“Kids will click on them, and then they see that they can make $1,000,” Landrum said. “I think I saw one for $3,500 just to drive a vehicle to Houston, that’s all they have to do.”

The job post can be as simple as loading individuals into vehicles or taking care of people at a stash house.

However, teens are unaware of the criminal episode.

“They’re sold through all the marketing capabilities as if your’e just helping this family that needs a ride to another city.”

Last year, about 120 juvenile smugglers were arrested in the Laredo sector. Since October, 88 so far.

As the numbers increase, so do the dangers.

“They don’t realize that a lot of those situations can end up in pursuits, accidents, where people get hurt where they can get hurt or killed,” Landrum said.

Border Patrol agents say as soon as someone agrees to the terms on the job post, the posts are taken down.

When the juvenile is caught, they are unable to identify who recruited them.

Human smuggling is a federal offense with the punishment multiplied by the number of people smuggled.

The penalty can be increased if someone gets injured or a death occurs as a result of the smuggling.

Border Patrol say many times their families are unaware, resulting in their family’s vehicles getting seized.

