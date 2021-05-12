Sunny today, mid-60s this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful Wednesday with lots of sunshine, light wind and comfortable afternoon highs in the 60s. Lows tonight won’t be quite as cool as the past few with upper 30s to lower 40s likely. Plan on another quiet day tomorrow and as winds turn to the south, we should be a little warmer with highs well into the 60s. Some showers may develop to our west on Friday morning and if they can survive the dry air battle, we may have a few of them entering our area Friday afternoon into the evening. Whatever happens to occur looks isolated and light. This weekend, a chance of scattered storms remains in place, however, it’s important to remember that scattered means exactly that. Not everyone will receive rain this weekend. We’ll keep monitoring the trends and should be able to pin down favored times and locations as we get closer.

