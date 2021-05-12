Special Olympics Iowa holds first in-person competition in 15 months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Special Olympics Iowa held their first in-person competition in more than 15 months on Tuesday at Humboldt and Central DeWitt High Schools. The events landed on the same day the organization announced that they are slowly getting back to normal and that they have scheduled 11 upcoming in-person events.

“It was just so exciting,” Karen Whitman, communications director for Special Olympics said.

“The athletes are excited to showcase what they’ve been training, the coaches, we’re excited to be able to share those moments again on the competition field and staff at Special Olympics Iowa, we are just excited to see the athletes doing what they love to do again,”

Although there’s no state Olympics this summer, these events will provide individual competitors the opportunity to compete in their favorite sports once again.

“I know the athletes were just excited to have the opportunity to do that and then know that it is one step closer to having that state competitions again and everything because being in person hasn’t happened for so long.” Whitman said.

The schedule of upcoming events for Special Olympics Iowa is below.

Area Games Schedule with Location of Events

May 11 – Humboldt High School

May 11 - DeWitt Central Middle School

May 13 – Indianola Middle School

May 19 – Mount Mercy University

May 21 – Harlan Community Schools: Merrill Field

May 22 – Muscatine YMCA

May 29 – North Scott High School

June 5 – Winterset High School

June 5 – Dubuque Hempstead High School

June 12 – LeMars Community High School

July 17 – Cedar Falls High School

