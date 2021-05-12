School nurses go above and beyond during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -School nurses have taken on many new responsibilities this year, from contact tracing to keeping track of when students in quarantine could safely return to the classroom. KCRG-TV9 visited a couple of eastern Iowa school districts on Wednesday to hear about what it’s been like being a school nurse during the pandemic.

“I have to be honest it was scary, I think it was scary for anybody,” said Sue Meyer, regarding going back to school last fall.

Meyer is the only nurse in the Alburnett Community School District, a district with about 700 students across all grades. Students there have been attending in-person classes all school year.

Meyer said she did a lot of her own research, attended zoom meetings with peers across the state through the Iowa School Nurse Organization, and followed guidance from the CDC to implement safety measures in her office.

“Because of the fact that we didn’t really have any windows here, for me to even have a room with a window, we were able to get some HEPA filter filtration systems,” Meyer explained.

She also turned a nearby storage room into a first aid area to keep students who may be sick away from those that might just needed a band-aid.

About 20 minutes away, The Cedar Rapids Community School District serves more than 16,000 students. Each school has a health secretary and in total there are 19 school nurses in the district.

“They’ve had you know a year you know that we could have never imagined and they’ve done it with grace, and skill, and dedication,” said Sandy Byard, Health Services Coordinator for Cedar Rapids Schools.

The nurses have had to work extra hours at times due to new pandemic-related tasks.

“They’re doing the contact tracing, they’re getting the information from families, they’re working with public health,” Byard explained.

Both districts say they’re pleased with how mitigation efforts have worked this school year.

Looking to next year, they said it’s too soon to know if all of those measures will stick around, but the work school nurses have put in this year is not going unnoticed.

“We appreciate all of them, every day,” Byard acknowledged.

