Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio(Michael K. Dakota)
By Steph Krane
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees Wednesday morning.

The artists and bands who will be inducted into the Rock Hall this fall are:

Performer Category:

  • Tina Turner
  • Carole King
  • The Go-Go’s
  • JAY-Z
  • Foo Fighters
  • Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

  • Kraftwerk
  • Charley Patton
  • Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

  • LL Cool J
  • Billy Preston
  • Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

  • Clarence Avant

The inductees were chosen by an internal voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. They selected inductees based on factors such as an artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career, and innovation and superiority in style and technique.

Tina Turner won this year’s fan ballot, followed by Fela Kuti, The Go-Gos, Iron Maiden, and the Foo Fighters.

The induction ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 30th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets go on sale in July.

