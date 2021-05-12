Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 inductees

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees Wednesday morning.

The artists and bands who will be inducted into the Rock Hall this fall are:

Performer Category:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

The inductees were chosen by an internal voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. They selected inductees based on factors such as an artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career, and innovation and superiority in style and technique.

Tina Turner won this year’s fan ballot, followed by Fela Kuti, The Go-Gos, Iron Maiden, and the Foo Fighters.

The induction ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 30th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tickets go on sale in July.

