Reynolds signs bill eliminating statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors

DES MONIES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that eliminates the statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors.

Reynolds signed Senate File 562 into law on Wednesday.

Under the new law, there will no longer be a statute of limitations for sex crimes against minors. Prior to this bill, victims had until age 33 to press criminal charges.

The bill also expands the definition of “sexual exploitation by an adult providing training or instruction” to mean “an adult who is not a school employee who provides paid training or instruction to a minor outside of a school setting.”

“Today Iowa stands in support of survivors of sexual violence as we become the 14th state to eliminate the statute of limitations for these heinous crimes,” said Reynolds in a statement. “I also want to thank Kimberly Gleason, a survivor of sexual abuse as a child, who tirelessly advocated for this bill. Without her bravery and the willingness of so many other survivors to come forward, we wouldn’t be able to hold more abusers accountable for their crimes.”

The bill passed the Iowa House on Friday, May 7th, in an 84-2 vote.

