Person hit, killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed after a sport-utility vehicle hit them in a parking lot on Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 5:55 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a collision between a car and a person at the American Legion post in Oelwein, located at 108 First Street SW. Deputies believe that a person was crouched in front of a 2014 Ford Explorer in the parking lot, who was hit when the vehicle attempted to leave its parking spot.

The person was killed by the vehicle, and their name has not yet been released.

The Oelwein Police Department assisted in the emergency response.

