Not as cool tonight

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps us quiet tonight. With a partly cloudy sky and a light southerly wind, it will not be as cold so no frost worries. In fact, we may be done with frost for the spring season. After a dry day, Thursday and isolated rain chance develop Friday. Additional rain chances show up through next week. This is not heavy rain, washout type forecast. The rainfall will be scattered with plenty of dry time as well. Have a good night.

