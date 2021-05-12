National gas price surpasses $3 per gallon for first time since 2014

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The national average price of gas has surpassed the $3 per gallon mark for this first time since 2014, according to GasBuddy.

In a post on GasBuddy’s website, head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said the rise in prices is related to things getting back to normal as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” Patrick De Haan said. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home. This summer may see some blockbuster demand for fuel as well, as Americans find it very challenging to travel internationally, leading many to stay in the confines of U.S. borders, boosting some weeks to potentially record gasoline demand.”

GasBuddy says it doesn’t expect summer gas prices to set records, but to settle down to levels similar to 2018, when the national average rose briefly above $3 per gallon before falling back down to around the upper $2 to low $3 range.

GasBuddy currently shows the average price of gas in Iowa is $2.90 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.