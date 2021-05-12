Man accused of throwing cat into the Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested and charged after police say he threw a cat into the Cedar River.

Lloyd Wallace Baird, 86, is facing a charge of Animal Abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

At approximately 8:19 A.M. on Monday, May 10th, Cedar Rapids Police received a report that a person had thrown a cat from the 3rd Avenue Bridge into the Cedar River.

Officers were able to locate the cat, who was attempting to get out of the river on a rock incline near May’s Island. Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene and helped remove the cat from underneath a rock next to the water.

The cat has been identified as a 7-year-old, spayed, female Tabby and was transported to Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control, where she was examined and treated by a veterinarian.

One witness told police that it appeared that the person had intentionally dumped the cat out of a pet carrier and into the river.

Shortly thereafter, police say Baird, the cat’s owner, arrived in the front lobby of the police station and inquired whether officers had found his cat.

Authorities say Baird told an officer that he was driving near the river and decided he wanted to look at the water. Baird said he had the cat in a pet carrier and wanted the cat to see the river. Baird claimed that, when he opened the pet carrier, the cat panicked and jumped into the river. He denied intentionally throwing the cat into the water.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the incident. Baird is accused of leaning over the rail of the bridge, holding the carrier over the river with the door open and facing down. Baird is seen on the video shaking the carrier, causing the cat to fall from the carrier into the river.

Baird was arrested on Wednesday, taken to the Linn County Correctional Center and later released after signing a Consent to Delay of Initial Appearance.

The cat is currently at the Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control shelter recovering. The cat’s body temperature was 7 degrees below normal upon its arrival on Monday. X-rays did not reveal any broken bones. The veterinarian is anticipating a full recovery.

