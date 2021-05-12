Advertisement

Iowa surpasses 1.2 million people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 374 more cases of COVID-19, and four additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 368,468 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,989 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,204,715 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,523,489 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 36 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,589 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,733,762 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.4 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits programs
Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs
The Mobile ID is expected to launch later this year in Iowa.
Iowa expected to launch digital driver’s license by end of year
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end

Latest News

The truth is, we know very little about vaccine passports or how proof of vaccination will...
Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
CDC advisers mull how to use Pfizer shots in kids 12 and up
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
Taming the virus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months
Dr. Katarzyna Ferry looks over at a dog named Wendy, who is being treated for a flare-up of...
COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out