Iowa surpasses 1.2 million people fully vaccinated for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported 374 more cases of COVID-19, and four additional COVID-19-related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 368,468 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,989 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,204,715 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,523,489 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 33 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 36 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,589 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,733,762 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.4 percent.

