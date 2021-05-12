Advertisement

Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Bloomington, Wisconsin. That’s southeast of Prairie du Chien.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

Officials did not release any additional information regarding this missing person.

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

