Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Bloomington, Wisconsin. That’s southeast of Prairie du Chien.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

Officials did not release any additional information regarding this missing person.

